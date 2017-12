This year’s Marriaqua Christmas Morning Football took place, when Defending Champions, Fathers were beaten 5-2 by their counterparts, Without Children, in a Match at the Cane End Playing Field on Monday.

Deandre Smith scored 2 goals for Men Without Children while Benjamin Williams, Si-Go Caruth, Dennis Browne, Freddy Richardson and Andre Primus scored a goal each for Fathers.







