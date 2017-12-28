SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association will hold its Annual General Meeting on Saturday morning at 10:00 at the President’s Suite of the Arnos Vale Sports Complex. The meeting was originally scheduled for December 9th but had to be postponed to allow the completion of the audit of the Financial Statements.

The Minutes of the Meeting for the last Annual General Meeting; Matters Arising from the Minutes; the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements; proposals for restructuring the National Cricket Championships including the expansion of the Championships; and the election for a Committee Member to replace the Member who resigned during the 2017 term are all on the Agenda.







