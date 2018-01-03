Local Police were presented with awards for their contribution to the Police Force at the Annual Police Awards and Retirement Ceremony last Friday.

More than sixty Police Officers were recognized for their outstanding performance during the year 2017, at the Police Canteen on the third floor of the Kingstown Vegetable Market.

Awards were presented for the Most Outstanding Police Officer in Branches/Sections/Units, Most Outstanding Police Officer at Police Stations, Most Outstanding Police Officer in Divisions, Best at Customer Service, Special Awards, Award for Bravery and the coveted titles of Policeman and Woman of the Year.

The award for Policeman of the Year went to Sergeant-315 Meldon James, while WPC-707 Enda Haywood walked away with the award for Policewoman of the Year, and was also promoted to the rank of Acting Corporal for her consistency. Petty Officer 521 Lennox Williams received the Commissioner’s Award for Bravery.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made an address at the ceremony and commended the Police Officers for their efforts in maintaining Law and Order.

Meanwhile … Mr. Reynold Hadaway delivered his final official address as Commissioner of Police, and also commended the Police Officers who received awards and reminded those in attendance of the importance of their duty as Law Enforcement Officers.







