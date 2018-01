Yesterday’s scheduled match in the Hairoun/FLOW/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown was postponed due to the poor condition of the playing field caused by heavy rain.

NW All Stars and DESCO Strikers were to play in the First Division, but it has been rescheduled for tomorrow afternoon.

At the same venue this afternoon, a Community Shield Cup Quarter-final will feature SV United and Sparta F.C at 4:15.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related