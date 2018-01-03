Police Arrest

A 33-year-old Electrician of Diamond has been arrested and charged with causing the death of Adell Muckette, a 38 year-old labourer of the same address.

Police say Beresford Williams was arrested on Sunday December 31st, 2017, and charged with causing the death of Mr. Muckette, by shooting him in his head and left leg.

The incident is reported to have occurred on December 24th 2017 at about 7:00pm at Diamond. Police say Williams has also been changed with wounding Gesgil Letteen, a 33 year-old Domestic of Diamond.

Williams was arraigned at the Serious Offences Court yesterday, but was not called upon to plea, due to the fact that the matter will be tried indictably.







