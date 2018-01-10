Ministry of Education Usher in New Year with Church Service

The Annual Church Service held by the Ministry of Education to officially usher in the New Year, will be held here tomorrow.

The Service will be held under the theme Reflect, Rejoice, Give Thanks and is intended to pay homage to God and to seek His direction in future educational pursuits.

Special prayers will be offered for all educational institutions, for persons in administration, as well as other stakeholders in Education. Bishop Wendell Davis of the New Testament Church of God will deliver the sermon.

The Service will be take place at the New Testament Church of God (Wilson Hill) from 9:30 tomorrow morning and is expected to gather together Administrators, Educators, Students and other Stakeholders in Education.

The event will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







