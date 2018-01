The Salvation Army said it has achieved its target of collecting one hundred and Ten thousand dollars in donations for the 2017 Edition of the Annual Christmas Kettle Appeal.

This is according to Major Pierre Antoine, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Major Antoine told NBC News that they received financial contributions of over 110 thousand dollars towards the appeal.

Major also expressed gratitude to the public for their support.







