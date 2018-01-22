NORTH EAST FOOTBALL CLOSED

The 2017/18 Hairoun/National Lotteries Authority/FLOW North East Premier Division Football title were captured by Jebelles Chapmans after the opponents, PYOLA F.C, failed to turn up for the Final yesterday at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Caesar Real Estate World X1 defeated NW All Stars 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time and extra time to emerge First Division Champions. The two teams played in the North East Football League for the first time.

Also, Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C defeated Greggs F.C 5-3 on penalty kicks after a nil-nil draw at the end of regulation time and extra time to win the North East Football League Community Shield Cup.

The Presentation Ceremony followed yesterday’s Finals. We shall bring details of the Awards tomorrow.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related