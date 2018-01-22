SVG SQUASH ASSOCIATION ELECTIONS

James Bentick was re-elected unopposed as President of the National Squash Association at Saturday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the National Squash Center at Paul’s Avenue in Kingstown.

Ann Miller was elected as Vice-President, Sherian Slater as Treasurer and newcomer, Cindy Walcott as Secretary.

Two Committee Members; Janine Doyle and another newcomer, La fleur Jones was also elected and Jason Doyle as the Junior Representative.

The position for the Public Relations Officer is pending on a decision to be made by the Executive which will serve for a one year period.

The mission “is to have more-younger persons joining the Executive, with more emphasis being place on Females”.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related