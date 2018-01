MRS GERALDINE STAPLETON nee MASON better known as JAY-GO of Brooklyn New York formerly of Rose Hall died on Thursday January 4th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place today, Friday January 19th from 5:00 pm. The service takes place tomorrow Saturday January 20th at the Vanderveer Methodist Church, Brooklyn, New York.







