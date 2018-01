In the 2018 Bishop College Kingstown Secondary School Athletics meet, four Houses, Woodroff-Red, Friday-Blue, Jackson-Yellow, and Piggott-Green are now taking part at the Grammar School Playing Field in Kingstown.

The School will hold its Championship on Wednesday 7th February at the Arnos Vale Playing Field. Piggott House are the defending Champion.







