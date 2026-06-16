Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Carnival Update- Tuesday 16th June, 2026 Z Jack June 16, 2026 Share This Article: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Print (Opens in new window) Print The All Windward Rural Carnival festivities will continue this weekend, with a number of major events. Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival Update. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/ALL-WINDWARD-THIS-WEEKEND-CARNIVAL-UPDATE.mp3Like this:Like Loading…RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: RSVGPF Sexual Offences Unit launches Child Protection Programme targeting grade six studentsNext: NBC Radio secures five nominations for 37th CBU Media Awards slated for later this year Related Stories Latest News News & Sports World Pediatrics wraps up final Mission for the fiscal year Z Jack June 16, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Ministry of Labour and International Labour Organisation to host OSH Conference here next week Z Jack June 16, 2026 Latest News News & Sports NBC Radio secures five nominations for 37th CBU Media Awards slated for later this year Z Jack June 16, 2026
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