NBC Radio secures five nominations for 37th CBU Media Awards slated for later this year

The National Broadcasting Corporation NBC Radio has received five nominations for the 37th CBU Media Awards, which recognize excellence in journalism, broadcasting, digital media and content creation across the Caribbean.

This year’s nominees represent the outstanding work of media professionals and organizations from across the region, whose reporting, storytelling, production, and creative content continue to inform, educate, entertain, and inspire Caribbean audiences.

The nominations which span a wide range of categories were announced by Secretary General of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union, Sonia Gill.

The Agency for Public Information received three nominations.

Winners will be announced at the 37th CBU Media Awards Gala during the Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s 57th Annual General Assembly, to be held in Georgetown, Guyana, from August 17–19, 2026.

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