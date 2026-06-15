RSVGPF Sexual Offences Unit launches Child Protection Programme targeting grade six students

The Sexual Offences Unit of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will on June 24 and 25, roll out its Smart Teens Empowered to Prevent Situations (S.T.E.P.S) programme, with Grade Six students.

The pilot programme aims to protect, educate, and empower young learners as they transition into secondary school, marking the start of a broader national effort to strengthen child protection education across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, ASP Nigel Butcher, Officer in Charge of the Sexual Offenses Unit, said the primary focus is on safeguarding young children and ensuring their protection.

ASP butcher said the pilot programme will be conducted with Grade Six students of the Kingstown Preparatory School and marks the beginning of a broader effort to strengthen child protection education across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related