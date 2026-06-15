Health Ministry to implement blood donation drive to strengthen donor engagement

A Blood Donation Initiative is to be implemented by the Ministry of Health, which is expected to change the way in which the Ministry engages with Blood Donors.

The announcement was made by Minister of Health Hon Daniel Cummings, on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, which was observed on Sunday June 14th with the theme: One Drop of Humanity: Give Blood. Save Lives.

Minister Cummings said the first component of the initiative is the creation of a Blood Bank Website.

World Blood Donor Day is observed annually on June 14 to thank voluntary, unpaid donors and highlight the global need for safe blood products.

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