Early Childhood Educators Graduate under OECS PEARL Programme

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) PEARL Programme hosted a Graduation Ceremony at the UWI Global Campus last week for Early Childhood Practitioners in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ceremony which was hosted by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the UWI Global Campus, celebrated educators who successfully completed specialized training designed to strengthen early childhood education across the region.

Featured speaker Joseph Green, Senior Project Manager in the Ministry of Education, encouraged the graduates to continue striving for success and to apply the knowledge and skills gained through PEARL in their future endeavors.

The OECS PEARL programme (Programme for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning) is a four-year regional initiative designed to strengthen primary education across the Eastern Caribbean,

It focuses on curriculum reform, teacher training, special education, early childhood development, and school leadership. It is co-ordinated by the OECS Commission with support from Ministries of Education and international partners.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related