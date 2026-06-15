RSVGPF holds Carnival protocol and safety briefing ahead of main Vincy Mas 2026 festivities

A Carnival Duties Briefing was held at the Old Montrose Police Centre last Thursday, for Officers of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, ahead of the main festivities associated with Vincy Mas 2026.

The briefing formed part of the Force’s operational preparation for the Carnival Season, with emphasis placed on public safety, crowd management, traffic control, police visibility, emergency response, and professional conduct throughout the festivities.

A release from the Police noted that Vincy Mas brings colour, music, culture, visitors, families, and communities together.

It pointed out that this comes with a clear responsibility: to ensure that persons can enjoy the season in an environment that is safe, orderly, and secure.

The release stressed that the mandate of the Police Force remains unchanged: to protect all patrons, support the smooth execution of Carnival activities, and respond decisively to any situation that may threaten public safety.

The Police encouraged the public to co-operate with Police Officers on duty, follow traffic directions, avoid disorderly conduct, and play their part in keeping Vincy Mas safe for everyone.

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