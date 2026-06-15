The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Electricity Services has reiterated that it does not profit from the fuel surcharge, even as global diesel prices surged by more than 60 percent and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines experienced its highest surcharge in the month of July.

This assurance came from Chief Executive Officer of VINLEC, Dr. Vaughn Lewis, while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Programme.

Dr. Lewis explained that the ongoing war and adverse weather have sharply increased operational costs, but these are not passed on directly to customers.

He noted that the Government has already waived the 6% Customs Service Charge on fuel imports, and discussions are ongoing about VINLEC contributing further relief through a subsidy tied to that waiver.

Meanwhile Mr. Lewis urged customers to do more to conserve energy, noting that smart meter installations are expected by the end of the year to help households monitor consumption more effectively.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related