The Civil Aviation Department of St Vincent and the Grenadines has confirmed that a Dominican Republic registered twin-engine light aircraft, HI1145 a Beechcraft Baron, B58T, departed Argyle International Airport on Friday 12th June 2026 at 11:52 a.m. local time with a filed enroute time of one hour and five minutes, bound for the A.N.R. Robinson International Airport, Tobago, with two persons on board.

A release from the Department says the aircraft maintained normal radio contact with Argyle Air Traffic Control after departure and a transfer of communications was done at a position forty (40) nautical miles south of Argyle International Airport, the southern limit of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines controlled airspace.

Following the transfer, radio contact with the aircraft was lost, and the aircraft subsequently failed to arrive at its intended destination. This prompted an alert, followed by the initiation of a distress phase.

Search and Rescue operations for the missing aircraft are currently ongoing.

The Ministry says it is committed to ensuring the safe and secure operations of flights within this country’s airspace.

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