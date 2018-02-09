AIA ANNIVERSARY

The Argyle International Airport (AIA) celebrates one year of operations on February 14th 2018.

To mark this first anniversary, some Aviation enthusiasts, based in London and San Francisco with family ties in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has funded what appears to be one of the most spectacular LED Chandeliers in the region.

The Chandelier serves as an anniversary gift to AIA and is dubbed, ‘Vinci Love’.

The sponsors commissioned CALM5, out of Trinidad and Tobago for the design and technical drawings of the Chandelier.

A Media Release from the AIA says Carlos Leon Manickchand and Ian Brown of CALM5 / Superior LED, representing the sponsors, arrived in St. Vincent today to begin assembling the AIA ‘Vinci Love’ Chandelier, in collaboration with AIA’s Electrical Engineering team.

The Chandelier will be erected in Departure Check-in and will be officially turned on, on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday February 14th at 2:00pm.

As part of the activities to mark AIA’s first anniversary, passengers arriving and departing AIA on February 14th will be presented tokens of appreciation sponsored by the business community.

The public is also invited to visit the AIA Interpretation Centre for guided tours depicting the journey to completion, of the Argyle International Airport.







