JG’s Tigress sprung a big surprise, beating defending champions, United Survivors by 52 runs in the 1st Round of the National Women’s 40-overs Cricket Championship last weekend.

The scores: JG’s Tigress 199 for 7 off 40-overs; Samantha Cain 54 not out, Jephrina Joseph 33; Camille Garrick 3 for 40.

United Survivors 147 off 35-overs; Kemone Homer 71; Rochelle John 3 for 21, Shenika Daniel 3 for 56.

In other match, Super Strikers won by default over Radcliffe Girls.







