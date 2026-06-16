HLDC to host a showcase this week to celebrate 50th anniversary

The Housing and Land Development Corporation will be hosting a showcase this week as part of activities to observe its 50th anniversary.

A release from the HLDC states that as part of the showcase they will be exhibiting their line of products – affordable housing solutions and land developments.

The showcase will be held this Thursday June 18th at the Car Park of the Housing and Land Development Corporation located in Kingstown from 10am to 3pm.

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