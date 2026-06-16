Residents of North Leeward assured that sand mining project will not harm the environment

Residents of North Leeward have been assured that the Sand Mining Project will not have any negative impact on the environment.

The assurance came from that Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, Honourable Daniel Cummings during a Community Consultation held recently.

The Consultation focused on the Sand Mining Project at Roseau River Valley in North Leeward, which is being spearheaded by the Roads Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA).

Minister Cummings said no pollution will take place when the material is extracted.

Minister Cummings stressed that the Sand Mining Project is a natural process and is not connected to the Quarry project in North Leeward.

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