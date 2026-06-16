GSF Project expected to nurture young leaders through environmental clubs in secondary schools

The implementation of the Gender Smart Facility (GSF) Project is expected to result in the nurturing of young leaders, through the establishment of Environmental Clubs in Secondary Schools across the country.

The point was made by Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Hon Laverne King, who was addressing the recent launch of the GSF Project, which aims to strengthen climate resilience and environmental awareness among young people.

Minister King said many of the nation’s future leaders can be molded through this programme, which can help to instill discipline among the youth.

Minister King said as climate literacy continues to gain global attention, it is important for environmental education to be integrated into the broader educational framework.

The GSF project is being implemented in a number of secondary schools across the country by the SVG Conservation Fund in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Marion House.

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