Public Service Week begins with church service

Senior Government Officials and other Public Sector Workers attended a Church Service this morning to mark the start of Public Service Week.

The special service was held at the New Testament Church of God at Wilson Hill.

Delivering remarks Prime Minister, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday recognized the hard work and sacrifice of Public Servants

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St Clair Leacock urged the Public Sector employees to always strive to do their jobs with integrity.

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