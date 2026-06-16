World Pediatrics is currently holding a Speech Therapy Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The mission which wraps up today is the final team for the World Pediatrics Fiscal year. Medical teams are expected to resume visits to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from September of this year.

Speech Language Pathologist with the World Pediatrics, Jill Hodge said this mission is a special one because the team was able to travel to Bequia to see twenty eight patients.

Miss Hodge said the team has seen one hundred children as part of the current Speech Therapy Mission

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