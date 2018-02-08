SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL RESULTS

Year Two Divisional of Arts Sciences and General Studies Pacers beat Year One Divisional Technical Vocational Education Hornets 68-28 to remain unbeaten in this year’s QUICKCASH St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Basketball Championship at the Hard Court of the Campus in Villa.

Marcus Thomas continued to dominate the scoring with 26 points for Year Two Divisional of Arts Sciences and General Studies Pacers, while Kristy Bailey added 16 points. LEY-MAHRR Campbell bucketed 16 points for Year One Divisional Technical Vocational Education Hornets.

Defending Champions, Year One Divisional of Arts Sciences and General Studies Shooters were also in winner’s row yesterday afternoon, beating Just Graduated Combined 39-24. Lemus Christopher once again led the scoring for Year One Divisional of Arts Sciences and General Studies Shooters with 16 points.

Yesterday afternoon’s other scheduled game between BlueChip Basketball Academy and Year Two Divisional Technical Vocational Education Ballers was cancelled because of heavy rain. The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon also at the Hard Court of the Villa Campus.







