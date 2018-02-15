PASSING OF FORMER NETBALLER PATSY RYAN BEACH

The former Girls High School, Falcons, Vets and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netballer, Patricia “PATSY” Ryan-Beach died in Brooklyn, New York yesterday after a brief illness.

PATSY Ryan-Beach was a left-handed player who dominated the positions goal shooter, goal attack and wing attack, and presented challenges for defenders on opposing teams.

In a statement yesterday, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association expressed sadness at her passing and conveyed condolences to her children and surviving relatives.

The Association said that she would be remembered for her profound team spirit as well as her dedication and commitment to Netball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







