The Primus Mini Mart Largo Height Football Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when DYE-E’s Fried Chicken overwhelmed Farmers United beating them 7-nil at the Largo Height Playing Field.

The goals for DYE-E’S Fried Chicken were scored by Teroni Johnson (2), Shin Boyea (2), and there was a goal each by Cordel Theobalds, Denzil Franklyn, and Nyron Bennett.

In an earlier match, Primus Mini Mart and Tucky’s Bake and Chicken played to a goalless draw.







