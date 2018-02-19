DELF AND ENHANCING FRENCH IN SVG

The Ministry of Education has said it is continuing to work closely with the Alliance Française to enhance the teaching and learning of French here.

This assurance came from Education officials during the opening this morning of a four-day Training Workshop for French Teachers at three pilot schools: the St. Vincent Girls High School, the St. Vincent Grammar School and the St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown.

Director of the Alliance Française in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Vanessa Demirciyan said, the Teachers will be introduced to the DELF French Examination and Certificate Pilot Secondary School Project.

She explained that the DELF Certificate recognizes officially the level in French of non-native French speakers for professional or personal prospects and also allows students to access French and French speaking universities and schools for further studies in any discipline.

Miss Demirciyan said the workshop is aimed at training Teachers on the DELF examination content and certifying them as official Assessors and Markers for the examination.







