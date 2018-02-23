BEQUIA BREAD BASKET FOR SEA FOOD

Fisher Folk on the grenadine island of Bequia have been urged to continue adhering to international standards while they ply their trade.

The appeal came from Herman Belmar, a member of the Board of the Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN).

Mr. Belmar was delivering remarks at the opening on Monday of a two-day training program focusing on the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP), which was organized by SUSGREN.

He noted that the HACCP training is very timely as it addresses issues of fish quality and sanitation of fishing equipment.

Mr. Belmar pointed out that the fisher folk on Bequia have faced a number of challenges in the past but if stressed that if they follow the guidelines of the HACCP program their businesses will grow. He explained to the audience that the HACCP standards seek to protect both the producers and the consumers.







