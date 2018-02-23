SVGTU OUTGOING PRESIDENT

Outgoing President of the SVG Teachers’ Union Oswald Robinson said he is pleased with his stewardship within the organization over his six-year term, which ends next week.

Speaking at a news conference this week, he said the union’s public relations programme “has been excellent” over his two-term stint at the helm.

Mr. Robinson said his executive was able to improve the organization’s image while highlighting a number of issues affecting teachers to the authorities.

Mr. Robinson said his executive continues to rise above partisan politics in its representation of the nation’s Teachers.







