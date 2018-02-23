PLASTIC SURGERY MISSION ENDS

A two-week Plastic Surgery Medical Mission, put on by the World Pediatric Project (WPP) wrapped up here today, with the Mission’s Team Leader Dr. Nadia Blanche’ declaring it a success.

Dr. Blanche said over the two week period members of the medical team saw more than seventy patients and conducted more than thirty surgeries.

She said before they wrapped up the mission today they conducted an additional five surgeries before they return to the USA tomorrow.

World Pediatric Project (WPP), Director for the Eastern Caribbean – Jaqueline Brown King said while the mission is wrapping up, they are making arrangements to send families to the USA for medical attention.







