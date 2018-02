The CARIB/COMSPORT Top Belair Progressive Organisation Football Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when two goals by Juma Gilkes gave 1998 Hillside Rollers a 2-nil victory over COMPUTEC Dream FC at the Dauphine playing Field.

No match is scheduled for today, however, the Championship will continue tomorrow with a double header at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related