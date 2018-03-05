SVG FOURTH CYCLING EVENT OF 2018

Peter Durrant and Zefal Bailey won the fourth Event Cycle Races staged by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union yesterday.

Durrant won the Masters 20-mile Division in 1 hour, 5 minutes, 57 seconds, second was Steve “CAP” Ollivierre in 1 hour, 10 minutes, 36 seconds, and Martin Bollers third in 1 hour, 22 minutes, 55 seconds.

In the two Events, the Cyclists rode from Howard’s Marine at Calliaqua to Barefoot Holidays at Ratho Mill, then the Arnos Vale Round-About, back to Howard’s Marine.







