BIABOU FOOTBALL OPENED

Defending champions, SV United of Georgetown defeated Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC of Diamonds Village 3-1 in yesterday afternoon’s opening match of the 2018 Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Shaville Barker, Jay-Z Ryan and Tecklan Spring scored a goal each for SV United.

The goal for Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC was scored by Tevin Samuel.

Nine of the registered 16 teams took part in the March-pass of the Opening Ceremony which was addressed by Government and Sports Officials. The League will continue tomorrow.







