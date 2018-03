The CARIB/COMSPORT Top Belair Progressive Organisation Football Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when COMPUTEC Dream FC gained a 3-1 victory over COMPUTEC Older Boys at the Dauphine Playing Field.

In another scheduled match, Street Kickers won by default over Royal Roots.

4:30 this afternoon, 1998 Hillside Rollers will clash with Shooting Stars at the same venue.







