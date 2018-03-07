SVG BLACK SANDS SWIM SQUAD WON MEDALS

13 swimmers from St. Vincent and the Grenadines Black Sands Swim Squad won a total of 40 medals (6 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze) at the Barbados National Swimming Championships last weekend.

Shane Cadougan (16), won 4 gold, 1 silver. Nikolas Sylvester came away with 2 gold, 1 silver and a bronze. Dillon Gooding won bronze. Cruz Halbich won 1 silver and a bronze, and Alexander Cyrus won 2 silver and a bronze.

Jamie Joachim won 4 bronze. Eltonique Leonard took a bronze, while Eltonte Leonard won 7 silver and 4 bronze. Jayson Sandy came away with 3 silver and 3 bronze. Brandon George won 2 bronze and Bryson George won a bronze.

In addition, several of the Vincentian swimmers swam their best times in their event and set new National records.







