SVG FOOTBALL FEDERATION

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation will hold an extraordinary General Meeting at its Headquarters on Grenville Street at 9:30 Saturday morning.

The meeting will update affiliates on a range of matters including the Calendar of Events for 2018; regional and international engagements for national teams in 2018 and 2019; review the Club Licensing Programme; and the launch of the Inaugural National Futsal Championship.

The Agenda for Saturday’s meeting also includes discussions on the Premier League, the First Division, the Second Division, Youth Division and the Women’s Tournament.

Certificates of Registration will also be presented to clubs who have met all of the Club Licensing criteria.







