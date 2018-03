The former St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Champion, David “Sky” Llewellyn is the new Chairman of the SVG-USA Sports Association. He replaces Peter Burke.

The other members of the Executive are Theophilus Marshall (Vice Chairman), Gary Edwards (Treasurer), Allyson Seales (General Secretary), and Stanley “Luxy” Morris, Terrance Edwards and Atiba Williams (Liaison Officers).







