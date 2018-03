Defending champions, United Survivors will meet JG Tigress in tomorrow’s only match in the National Women’s Super/40 Cricket Championship at the Arnos Vale (1) Playing Field.

In the National Lotteries Authority First Division Championship on Sunday, Rudy’s Electrical Unique Warriors will oppose Radcliffe at the Stubbs Playing Field, and at Arnos Vale (2), Keegan’s Bequia X1 will play against Edward Conliffe Belfongo.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related