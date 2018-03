In the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship, Sion Hill Masters will meet Royal Roots at 5:00 this afternoon at Victoria Park.

At 6:00, Layou Masters will play against the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters, and, South Leeward Masters will oppose Rock Hard Cement/ Howard’s Marine Calliaqua Masters at 7:00.







