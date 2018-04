Overland FC defeated Mt. Grenan United 3-1 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Javis Hoyte netted two of the goals for Overland FC, and the other was scored by Terrison Joseph. The goal for Mt. Grenan United was converted by Courtney Peters.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (1) will meet Hairoun Grove Street Ballers at the Biabou Playing Field.







