NLA FIRST DIVISION CRICKET RESULTS

The National Lotteries Authority First Division Cricket Championship is about to conclude, as Smashers advanced to the Final and Edward Conliffe Belfongo are through to the semi-finals of.

Smashers march on to the Final with a comprehensive 9-wicket win over Radcliffe Too.

The scores: Radcliffe Too 90 off 17.1-overs; Coby Da Breo 23, Calvert King 20; Kesworth Lewis 5 for 10, Javid Harry 5 for 39.

Smashers 91 for 1 off 7.5-overs; Courtney Lavia 48 not out, Cuthbert Springer 28 not out.

Edward Conliffe Belfongo recorded a resounding 171-run win over Police One.

Edward Conliffe Belfongo posted 248 off 37.3-overs, Renrick Williams 67, Zevan Fallon 52, and Oswald Soleyn 32 were the principal scorers. Left-arm spinner, Renford Jack took 5 for 54, Vertil Davis had 2 for 28, and Kenrick Westfield captured 2 for 70.

The Lawmen folded for a mere 67 off 12.4-overs, Gosnel Cupid 21 not out. Medium bowler, Dean Browne had excellent figures of 8 for 35, and Travis Cumberbatch supported with 2 for 24.







