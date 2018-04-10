NATIONAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Last weekend, eight teams advanced to the last 16 of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Futsal Championship.

Green Hill and Volcanoes advanced from Zone “D” at Bishop’s College Kingstown Hard Court after Sharpes and Parkside Rollers failed to turn up for the Competition.

From Zone “C”, also played at Bishop’s College Kingstown Hard Court, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force advanced with 6 points and a goal difference of plus 5. Richmond Hill United were second with 1 point and a goal difference of minus 1, with Roseans third, also with 1 point and a goal difference of minus 4.

At the Calliaqua Hard Court, Awesome FC topped Zone “B” with 6 points and a goal difference of plus 10. Greggs FC were second with 3 points and a goal difference of minus 1, and Strike Force third without a point but with a goal difference of minus 9.

The last 16 matches will be played at the Keartons Hard Court tomorrow starting at 5:00.

The Quarter-Finals are scheduled for 13th April, with the Semi-Finals, third place play-off, and Final to take place on 15th April.







