MS DOREEN ANETHA ABERDEEN MARKSMAN of Brighton died on Saturday April 28th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 12th at the Calvary Baptist Church, Arnos Vale. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Brighton Cemetery. The Vans “Quick Spin” and “Humpy” will leave Brighton at 1:00pm to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.







