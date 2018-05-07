CARRIACOU INTERNATIONAL MASTERS FINAL

New York Masters beat defending champions, VINCY North East Masters by 30 runs to win the 2018 Carriacou International Masters Tournament at Hillsborough last week.

The scores: New York Masters 227 for 1 off 20-overs; Dixeth Palmer 96 not out, Sudesh Dhaniram 73 not out, Delroy Morgan 48.

VINCY North East Masters 197 for 9 off 20-overs; Olanzo Jackson 38, Deighton Butler 33, Cassius Welcome 23, Arnold Gilkes 20; MA-HA-DEO BO-DEO 2 for 24, Sudesh Dhaniram 2 for 39, Richard Staple 2 for 42.

At the Presentation Ceremony, New York Masters received US$4,000.00 and a Trophy, while VINCY North East Masters pocketed US$2,000.00 and a Trophy.

The third and fourth places, each collected US$1,000.00.

The other Vincentian teams that took part in the Tournament were Log VINCY Masters, Mustique Masters, and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters. 13 teams participated in this year’s Tournament.







