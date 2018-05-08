NATIONAL CLUB CRICKET RESULTS

There were second round victories for Providence Electronic Solutions North Leeward, Guardian General Saints and Police Two in the National Lotteries Authority Neil Williams Twenty/20 Cricket Championship on Sunday.

At Buccament, Providence Electronic Solutions North Leeward defeated Police One by 30 runs.

The scores: Providence Electronic Solutions North Leeward 141 for 9 off 20-overs; Damal Delpesche 31 Elron Lewis 30; Parnell Browne 3 for 25, Kenrick Westfield 2 for 19, Vertil Davis 2 for 35, Police One 111 off 15.3-overs; Parnell Browne 26 not out, Dion Bynoe 22; Javan Sawyers-Samuel 3 for 18, Shaman Hooper 2 for 23, Vidal Edwards 2 for 26.

At Sion Hill, Guardian General Saints had a comfortable 7-wicket win over Triumph’s United.

The scores: Triumph’s United 117 off 20-overs; Rohan Ash 38, Romel Jack 20; Kimani Williams 4 for 20, T’ran 3 for 22, Sunil Ambris 2 for 20, Guardian General Saints 118 for 3 off 15.2-overs; Sunil Ambris 35, Seon Sween 34 not out.

At Stubbs, Police (2) got the better of E and J Construction North Windward Youths by 102 runs.

The scores: Police (2) 176 for 5 off 20-overs; Kenneth Dembar 53 not out, Marcus John 38; Sealroy Williams 3 for 28, Strasford Ballantyne 2 for 42, E and J Construction North Windward Youths folded for 74 off 18.4-overs; Romario Bibby 4 for 24, Darius Martin 3 for 4, Casnell Morris 2 for 6.







