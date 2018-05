The final round of Preliminary matches in the Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket Skills Festival ended yesterday at the Clive Tannis Hard Court in Port Elizabeth, Bequia.

Paradise Primary School emerged with 551 points, followed by Bequia Anglican with 546, and Paget Farm Primary 543.

The eight Schools will engage each other in two Groups at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex tomorrow starting at 9:00, in the Finals. Presentation Ceremony will follow thereafter.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related