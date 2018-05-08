NATIONAL UNDER-14 FOOTBALL RESULTS

System (3) defeated Avenues United 3-2 over the weekend in the third and final round of the National Under-14 Football Championship at the Campden Park Playing Field.

In Zone “C” match, Oryan Velox in the 40th, 52nd, and 55th minutes scored for System (3). Ronaldo Kydd scored for Avenues United in the 16th minute. Shakwon Dopwell converted a penalty in the 43rd minute.

K and R Strikers outplayed Glenside Ball Blazers 8-nil, at the Campden Park Playing Field with goals by Omarian Ottley in the 9th minute; Fitzron Cresse in the 17th, Ackeem Nimbleh in the 25th, Jequan Adams in the 28th, Jovol O’Garro in the 40th, Jonte Francis in the 44th and 48th minutes and Kemal Barbour in the 57th.

In the final preliminary round of Zone A matches at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, Owia United FC overwhelmed DESCO FC 8-nil, after goals in the 16th and 20th, by Cody Lavia; Terronzo Lewis in the 17th, Jovanti Browne in the 24th, and Jason Baptiste in the 27th minute.

Owia United FC had a 5-nil lead at half time with Renaido Blugh scoring in the 32nd and 40th minutes; and Tyrice Thomas in the 48th minute.

Also at the Chili Playing Field, Sparta FC took the lead in the 12th minute and maintained that lead to half time. But Sparta FC recovered for a 4-1 victory after goals by Raysean Mathias in the 43rd and 55th minutes; Amron Thomas in the 58th minute.

Saviola Blake found the back of the SV United nets in the 60th minute, while Pride and Joy FC beat Toni Store Jugglers 3-nil in the other match on the weekend.







